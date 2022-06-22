CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic flow will change on a state route in Centerville Thursday and Friday due to road work.

The City of Centerville said crews will be doing rejuvenator work in the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 48 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24.

At least one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times in both directions between Franklin Street and Sheehan Road, according to the release.

The city said the road work is part of an Ohio Department of Transportation project. Rejuvenator is a product used to prolong the surface quality of the road.