Crews tearing down water tower in Mercer County

MENDON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews will tear down a water tower in Mercer County Thursday.

The water tower in Mendon will be demolished.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid this area Thursday, on S.R. 707 between Lewis and Wayne Streets.

A detour for this area would be turning from S.R. 707 onto Lewis Street, taking a left on Walnut Street, and then another left onto S. Main Street, which eventually turns back into S.R. 707.

