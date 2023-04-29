DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy at Eastwood MetroPark.

According to Metro Park Police, the boy’s family reported him missing at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. MetroPark Police and surrounding agencies are currently searching the park.

Dayton Fire crews are also helping with the search of the Mad River. According to a Facebook post, DFD brought several of their rescue boats, and the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Dive Team is also on scene.

The search has been called off for the night. Crews will resume the search on Sunday.