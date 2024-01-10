DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Dayton this evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 regarding a house fire in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found flames showing from a vacant, boarded-up two-story structure. Due to heavy winds, the fire blew over to an occupied house next door causing extensive damage.

According to District Chief Nick Judge, the family of the occupied home was outside when firefighters arrived on scene. They are currently displaced due to damages to their home. The Red Cross was called to provide assistance.

Judge shared a message with 2 NEWS about vacant houses:

If there’s a building near you and it’s unsecured, to call the city and let them know. If you see suspicious activity, people going in and out of these houses, 333 cops is a good phone number to call.

Neither the family nor firefighters sustained injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman) (WDTN Photo/Spencer Neuman)