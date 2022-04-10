DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunnyview Ave.

District Chief David Wright told 2 News the fire started in the basement of the home. They were quickly able to put out the fire before it spread to other parts of the home.

Chief Wright said everyone was able to make it out of the house safely. He said the fire was close to the gas meter and melted the face of the meter. Centerpoint Energy was called to shut off the gas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.