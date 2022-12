Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are responding to a large house fire in Dayton on Tuesday night, officials say.

The fire is happening on Bell Street, and initial calls came in at 10:40 p.m. to report the fire.

Officials say they do not believe that anyone was inside the house when the fire broke out.

More information about the incident will be added as it becomes known.

