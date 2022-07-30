DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a house fire that started in Dayton late Friday night.

Reports of a fire on the 900 block of Steele Avenue were called out around 11:30 p.m., according to dispatch.

2 News photos show that the house is a two-story building.

(WDTN Staff Photo / Spencer Neuman)

(WDTN Staff Photo / Spencer Neuman)

District Chief Matt McClain tells us the fire took place in a vacant home. There was heavy fire on the first and second floor.

When crews arrived, the flames made it too hazardous to enter the home.

They let the fire go through the roof and let the home collapse inward in order to contain the fire safely.

There are no reported injuries.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.