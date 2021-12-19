TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters respond after a church caught fire in Tipp City.

It happened on Sunday, December 19, 2021 around 5 p.m. at the Church of Nazarene on W. Main Street. Tipp City firefighters and EMS were called after smoke could be seen coming from the sanctuary.

Firefighters located the fire in the sanctuary or near the alter. They quickly put out the flames and made sure the fire did not spread.

According to the fire department, the fire was located near where a candle was used earlier that morning, but the cause remains undetermined. They do not believe the fire was intentional.

No injuries were reported and most of the damage is due to smoke inside the church.

West Milton Fire Department and a Union Township ambulance was on scene for mutual aid.