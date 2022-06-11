CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A teen is in critical condition after being rescued from a boat that capsized in Clark County.

According to authorities, crews were called to the area of Osborn Road around 8:30 a.m. to respond to reports of a capsized boat.

Crews were able to rescue two teenagers from the water that needed medical attention.

A third teen was still underwater, and dive teams were able to rescue them shortly after. They were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

