Crews remove trapped driver from Clark County crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews had to remove a driver who was trapped inside a vehicle after an early morning crash in Clark County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on Pitchin Road South, near Old Springfield Road in Green Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle ran off the road, hit some trees and flipped on its side.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews removed the driver, who was injured.

Careflight transported the driver to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the driver’s condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

