Crews remove trapped driver from Clark County crash

News
Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews had to remove a driver who was trapped inside a vehicle after an early morning crash in Clark County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on Pitchin Road South, near Old Springfield Road in Green Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle ran off the road, hit some trees and flipped on its side.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews removed the driver, who was injured.

Careflight transported the driver to a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the driver’s condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS