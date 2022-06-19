DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews extinguished a house fire in Dayton on Saturday night.

According to police dispatch, crews were called to a working house fire on the 4400 block of Genesee Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The family was evacuated when crews arrived at the scene. No injuries are known at this time.

There was no visible damage to the surrounding areas. The American Red Cross arrived at the scene for displacement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.