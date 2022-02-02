DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All hands are on deck as the Miami Valley braces for a winter storm.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation are getting ready to work around the clock. According to Karen Snyder, an administrative professional for ODOT in Montgomery County, more than 150 plow trucks will be out in southwest Ohio over the next several days; however, the rain moving in before the snow is creating some challenges.

“We can’t pre-treat in the rain. It’ll just wash it away. So basically what we’re doing to get ready for the storm is we’re getting our trucks ready to go. We’re getting them loaded with salt, with brine and beet heat. We’re fueling them up and just making sure when it does start to freeze, we’re out on the roads and taking care of business,” Snyder said.

In Dayton, city leaders spent the last few days putting the final touches on their plans for the storm. Fred Stovall, the Director of Public Works for Dayton, said 44 trucks will begin treating the roads around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

“We’re already staffed up, we’ve communicated to our drivers to be prepared to work around the clock the next two or three days to ensure we have safe travel on our streets,” Stovall said.

Tyler McCoy, the Emergency Preparedness Officer for the City of Dayton, said rec centers are also on standby to open as shelters in case of power outages.

“If the city were to lose power, we have emergency shelters that are ready to be open, that are ready for our citizens to use as warming shelters in the day and in the night. The city also has plans in place should we have citizens that require oxygen, that they are not able to obtain oxygen with their power being out. We are able to mitigate and respond to those emergencies,” McCoy said.

City leaders urge residents to move their cars off the streets to give plow trucks enough space to get through. Stovall also reminded residents to be patient. Plow crews will start with main roads first and then move to residential roads. He added the more the snow is driven on, the more compact it becomes and the more difficult it is to remove.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also released a warning ahead of the storm. Instead of calling Regional Dispatch to find out road conditions, the sheriff’s office is urging people to call the Snow Emergency Line at (937) 496-SNOW (7669).