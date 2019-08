DAYTON (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the shooting happened just after 2 pm at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and W. Â Siebenthaler Avenue.

Dayton Police say the man was in his truck when he was shot by someone in another car.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect.