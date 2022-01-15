DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Dayton.

According to Regional Dispatch, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at Needmore Rd. and Shoup Mill Rd. Investigators believe the car flipped and the driver was ejected. He died on scene. Authorities confirmed the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Harrison Township Police and Fire, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded. Traffic on Shoup Mill Rd. is stopped in both directions while crews clear the scene.