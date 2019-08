NEW CARLISLE, Ohio – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a plane crash in New Carlisle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post says reports of the crash came in around 7 am Sunday morning. They say it crash in the area of Studebaker Nursery, along Milton Carlisle Road.

According to the Bethel Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, all three people in the plane were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.