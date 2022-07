DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on scene of a house fire in Dayton Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Ruth Avenue at 9:51 p.m. The caller reported flames coming from the basement window.

Fire crews on scene did not find anyone inside the home after a search. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the scene. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.