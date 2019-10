WEST CARROLLTON (WDTN)- Fire crews are on scene of a working house fire in West Carrollton.

The fire broke out around 9:30 am at a house in the 400 block of Catherine Avenue.

Fire and smoke were showing from the house when crews arrived.

Neighbors believe no one is currently living in the home.

Crews from Moraine, West Carrollton, and Miami Valley Fire are assisting at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

