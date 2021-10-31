Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. UPDATE: DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile was detained as a suspect in connection to a fire at a local Family Dollar.

According to the Harrison Township Fire Chief, police detained a teenager as a suspect in connection to the fire at the Family Dollar on N. Dixie Dr. in Dayton. The chief also said the fire and smoke damaged other parts of the strip mall connected to the Family Dollar.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Family Dollar on N. Dixie Dr. in Dayton.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021. No injuries have been reported right now, but there is heavy smoke.

Details are still limited. The fire is under investigation.