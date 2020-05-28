Crews knock down Beavercreek house fire

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked quickly to knock down a house fire in Beavercreek Thursday morning.

Authorities say someone called to report the fire at a house on Lantz Road, near Curlett Drive, just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews contained the fire within 15 minutes, crews had knocked down the fire.

Authorities have not released any information about injuries or a cause of the fire.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and we will have updates as the story develops.