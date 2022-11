DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments are currently on scene of a fire in Auglaize County.

According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m.

Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

