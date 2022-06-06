DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a fire in Dayton Monday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the fire happened at 6:20 p.m. at a house on Samuel Street. The fire started in the rafters of the attic in the home and was contained to that area, according to fire crews on scene.

The family living in the home was able to evacuate. They have been displaced due to the fire and will stay at another location. Crews said no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but fire crews said it may have been a lightning strike.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.