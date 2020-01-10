Crews address potholes despite wet weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Under rainy conditions, street maintenance crews could be seen filling up potholes in Dayton Friday afternoon.

While they filled several on a short portion of North Main Street alone, the streets maintenance department says they’re keeping up with the work

“Last year was really bad year for (potholes). We ended up doing just under 17,000 but this year like I said, we’ve had such a mild winter that it’s really helping,” said Thomas Ritchie, Jr., Dayton’s deputy director for public works.

Ritchie said this week they only have two crews working on potholes. They expect to get busier. They expect to have three crews next week and be back up to five following them.

2 News witness as a crew patched one pothole. They were less than a block away when a vehicle drove over the patch job and left it back to where it was before.

“This time of year when we can’t use hot patch, that makes it difficult,” said Ritchie.

If you see a pot hole re-appear or see one that hasn’t been addressed, you can contact the city. Click here for that link or call 937-333-4800.

“Sometimes it takes us longer to find them ourselves so we do encourage people to report them,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie said it usually takes the 24 hours to get to the job done. Until then, he asks you drive safely.

“Be conscientious of going into another lane to avoid it. We definitely don’t want people getting into an accident,” he said.

If your car is damage by a pot hole, the city does have a morale obligation fund to pay for that. They only pay for damages if you can prove the city was aware of the hole and did not try to fix it.

