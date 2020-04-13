Create a cold front with Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith

A cold front early this morning is responsible for the gusty wind.

The high temperature in Dayton was 58 degrees. The cold front separated the warm moist air from the cool dry air.

Cold air moves into an area of warm air it causes the warm air to rise. Cold air is denser so it sinks. The warm air is less dense and so it rises above the cold air. Thunderstorms develop when there is rising warm air.

Additionally, the wind is naturally stronger higher in the atmosphere. The sinking cold air will help bring some of those stronger winds down to the surface.

QUESTION: Why do thunderstorms develop along a cold front?

HYPOTHESIS: If we put cold water on one side of the container and warm water on the other side, then we will see the warm water rise and cold water sink.

MATERIALS: small to medium sized plastic container, water, red and blue food color, ice trays, freezer

Weather Experiment

EXPERIMENT: First fill an ice tray with water, adding blue food coloring to at least one ice cube. Place the tray in the freezer long enough for the water to freeze. Once you have a frozen blue ice cube, take the cube out of the tray. You can also just add some blue food coloring to the bottom of an ice cube.

Next, you just need about 1/8th of a cup of hot water with red food coloring mixed in. You can use more water, just don’t pour too much water into the container in the following steps.

Now you have a blue ice cube and hot red water.

Fill the plastic container with room temperature water. Water should come up at least 3/4th of the way to the top.

Next take the hot water and pour some of the water into the right side of the container with room temperature water. Pour enough for a light red color to begin to take over the container.

Then take the blue ice cube and place it into the water on the left side of the container.

OBSERVATION: Watch as the blue water moves along the bottom of the container.

CONCLUSION: Cold air is denser than warm air. The cold air will move into a region at the surface quickly dropping temperatures. As the temperature drops, the pressure also drops. The quicker the pressure changes the stronger the winds will be. We were very close to the center of the low pressure associated with the cold front resulting in a 47 mph wind gust in Dayton.