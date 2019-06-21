Crash slows traffic on I-75 NB near US-35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound between Nicholas Road and US-35 is causing heavy traffic backup Friday afternoon.

No lanes appear to be shut down at this time, but traffic is backed up all the way down to the Moraine area.

Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.

No further details are available at this time.

