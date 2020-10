A hit and run on I-75 North snarled traffic for about an hour Friday morning after a van and car crashed around 5:30 a.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-75 North is all clear after a crash early Friday morning backed traffic up.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a hit and run was reported on I-75 at Needmore Rd. around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say a white van fled the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.