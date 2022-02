MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid a section of US Route 127 Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:20 on Saturday, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said that drivers should avoid using the section of US Route 127 near Oregon Road after a car accident.

The Sheriff’s Office said that someone was injured in the accident, but it did not say how many people were involved or how severely they were injured.

This incident is still under investigation.