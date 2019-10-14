Crash on I-675 SB at Indian Ripple Rd. causing traffic backup, left lane closed

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The left lane of I-675 southbound is closed at Indian Ripple Road due to a crash.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the accident, or if anyone has been injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.