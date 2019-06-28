Crash reported on I-75 NB near US-35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 northbound near US-35 is causing traffic delays Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred just past US-35, near Third Street.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved or if anyone has been seriously injured.

No lanes appear to be blocked at this time, but drivers should expect delays in the area.

