Crash on Webster Street knocks out power for 1,800 DP&L customers (WDTN/Sean Callahan)

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A driver crashed a car into a pole late Monday night, knocking out power for more than 1,800 DP&L customers.

It happened in the 5000 block of Webster Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Power was restored to the homes around 2 a.m.

2 NEWS has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for more information on the investigation.