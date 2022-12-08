(ODOT Camera at Needmore Road)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a crash on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road in Dayton.

According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.

An unknown number of people were taken to the hospital, OSP said. ODOT cameras displayed the backup for rush hour commuters, with a 51 minute delay as of 5:50 p.m.

(ODOT Camera at Needmore Road)

The middle and right lanes of I-75 northbound were blocked due to the crash.

