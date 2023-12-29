DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash has been reported on I-70 near the Dayton International Airport.

According to the Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, all westbound lanes are closed. OSHP also confirmed one right-hand lane eastbound is open.

OHGO cameras show traffic is being delayed in both directions. Motorists should find an alternate route to the area.

Troopers are currently on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries and how many vehicles are involved.

2 NEWS will update this story as new information becomes available.