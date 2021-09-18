Crash closes intersection at N. Gettysburg Avenue, James H. McGee Boulevard

Police were called to a two vehicle crash on the intersection of Gettysburg Ave. and James H. McGee Blvd. (Kris Sproles, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of North Gettysburg Ave. and North H. McGee Boulevard Saturday morning, September 18.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a tow truck and a jaguar struck each other in the intersection.

Both Dayton Police Department and Dayton Fire Department officials were on the scene, and Dispatch said three medics were requested.

At least two victims have been transported to the hospital, Dispatch said.

The intersection is closed until the accident can be cleared.