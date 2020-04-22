COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) is launching its COVID CareLine, a toll-free and confidential emotional support helpline at 1-800-720-9616.
Lori Criss, director of Ohio MHAS, says that trained specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to provide emotional support to callers. After hours, any call made will roll over to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
MHAS launched this program to help Ohioans combat the stress and mental fatigue of quarantine.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Man’s social media posts against stay-at-home order go viral after he dies from COVID-19
- DeWine urges doctors, patients to discuss moving forward with postponed procedures
- First COVID-19 case in Ohio juvenile corrections facility
- COVID CareLine goes live to help Ohioans with their mental health
- LIVE NOW: What you need to know today about the virus outbreak