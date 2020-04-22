COVID CareLine goes live to help Ohioans with their mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) is launching its COVID CareLine, a toll-free and confidential emotional support helpline at 1-800-720-9616.

Lori Criss, director of Ohio MHAS, says that trained specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to provide emotional support to callers. After hours, any call made will roll over to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

MHAS launched this program to help Ohioans combat the stress and mental fatigue of quarantine.