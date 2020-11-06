COVID-19 cases rising in Miami Valley schools

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Friday, Wayne High School announced they will go virtual beginning on Monday because of increased covid-19 spread in the community.

Schools in Ohio reported 1,776 new COVID-19 cases among students and faculty last week, and 210 of those were in Dayton-area schools. Health officials said the spread in schools is much lower than spread in uncontrolled home environments which contributes to the significant rise in cases statewide.

“We’re talking about a home setting where people may relax when they’re with family and friends. And not keep up the precautions so we’re seeing spread among family and friends and that’s something that we’re trying to cut down at this point,” said Dan Suffoletto, Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health supervisor.

During a discussion with Dayton Public Schools earlier this week, Dayton Montgomery County Public Health commissioner praised local districts for how they are handling the spread. They said social distancing, routine cleaning, and ensuring masking are key.

“No question we will continue to see cases associated with schools but it’s really about having these partnerships in place where we identify cases, isolate ill individuals and then quarantine those who have been designated as having close contact,” said Jeffrey Cooper Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

“Public health is recommending that schools do remote learning at this time however the final decision is up to each individual school district and how they can best manage that spread in their individual setting,” Suffoletto said.