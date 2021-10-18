DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio saw its highest levels ever of covid-19 deaths among those under the age of 50 in September.

“The number one age group getting infected with COVID right now is in the age range between 30-39 years old followed closely by those between 40-49 years old,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with Kettering Health network. “It’s disappointing because this is preventable, and almost all of the younger people dying from COVID are not vaccinated. It’s a clear fact and it’s true within our network,” he said.

According to new data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, throughout August, the risk of dying from COVID-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults.

In Ohio, August 2021 was the second deadliest month of the pandemic for people under 50. The deadliest month was September 2021 with 120 deaths in that age group.

“When we look at our admissions in the hospital, our average age right now is 45-years-old whereas last winter it was about 80-years-old for admissions into the hospital,” said Dr. Weinstein.

He said the rate of death for people under 50 was much higher in the last 3 months than it was last winter.

“They typically do have underlying conditions, the main ones we see are severe obesity or things like cancer and other underlying medical problems. Occasionally someone who is pretty healthy still gets life-threatening or fatal COVID-19. The people who roll the dice by not getting vaccinated are taking a major risk, even when they’re young,” he said.