DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Hospital staff members celebrated Halloween by making costumes for their smallest patients.

The parents were able to keep the costumes, and staff members donated candy and items for sibling treat bags.

The babies’ siblings joined in the celebration as well by trick-or-treating throughout the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Disclaimer: All parents have signed a media release in order for photos to be shared.

