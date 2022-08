MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the scene of a fiery car accident in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.

Dispatch also confirmed the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

The incident and cause of the accident are being investigated by the Miamisburg Police Department.