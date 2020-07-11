Coroner called to crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a car crash Saturday morning in Trotwood.
Regional dispatch says Trotwood Police were called to the 6000 block of Wolf Creek Pike around 12:30 a.m. for a vehicle crash into a tree. It is unknown how many people were involved.
The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene just before 1:30 a.m.
The cause of the accident is still being determined and WDTN.com will update this story once more information is available.
