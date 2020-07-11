Coroner called to crash in Trotwood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a car crash Saturday morning in Trotwood.

Regional dispatch says Trotwood Police were called to the 6000 block of Wolf Creek Pike around 12:30 a.m. for a vehicle crash into a tree. It is unknown how many people were involved.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene just before 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the accident is still being determined and WDTN.com will update this story once more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS