DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirms it has been called to the scene of a crash in Dayton.

Authorities say it happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday on Needmore Road, near Old Troy Pike.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash and have not released information on other potential injuries.

WDTN has a crew on the scene and will have updates on air and on the 2 NEWS app.