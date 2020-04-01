Coronavirus: SNAP expands to online service with curbside pickup in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the largest federal nutrition assistance program in the country and on Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine introduced an online option for those who receive SNAP benefits.

The recipients can now shop online and pick up their items in a car in what’s being called a “click and collect option.”

Governor DeWine said this is made possible through the government’s partnership with the Department of Agriculture and grocery stores across Ohio in order to ensure the vulnerable Ohioans have access to food.

“SNAP recipients will be able to swipe their EBT cards from their cars now without entering the store at all,” DeWine said.

He added this is being done to protect as many people as possible from getting infected and to limit community spread.

To help ensure our most vulnerable Ohioans have access to food while helping to keep potential exposure to COVID-19 to a minimum, we have been working with our federal partners, the @USDANutrition, and the grocery stores on a “click and collect” option to get groceries. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 1, 2020

“For those stores that do not have a mobile point of sale device, a SNAP recipient can continue to order online, then pick up the groceries/pay inside the grocery store,” DeWine tweeted. “This option reduces the time SNAP recipients are in the grocery store and reduces the risk of community spread.”