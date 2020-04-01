Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine to hold 2 p.m. briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton will discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and can be streamed live right here.

As of Tuesday, there are 2,199 cases reported with 585 hospitalizations. A total of 55 deaths have been reported. Dr. Acton says the number of positive cases reflects the fact that the state still has limited testing available.

The latest models project a mid-to-late-April peak for coronavirus cases in Ohio.

Tuesday, President Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Ohio, paving the way for federal assistance to the state.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced a new order requiring organizations with ventilators or similar devices to report them to the state. DeWine also announced an order stopping water shutoffs for nonpayment.