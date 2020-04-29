Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine plans briefing to discuss latest COVID-19, plan to reopen Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are holding a briefing to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.
As of Tuesday, there are 16,769 cases reported, leading to 3,340 hospitalizations and 799 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 1,004 required intensive care.
Tuesday, Governor DeWine addressed the mandatory mask requirement announced Monday for people shopping in businesses. He acknowledged that some people find the idea offensive. DeWine said masks will no longer be mandated for customers in a retail setting, but rather strongly recommended.
Businesses will have the ability to turn customers away for not wearing a mask.
Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio:
- May 1 – Health care procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay in Ohio can move forward.
- May 4 – Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be opened up.
- May 4 – General offices will be able to reopen. Companies are asked to have employees work from home if possible.
- May 12 – Retail businesses, with employees and customers wearing masks.
- Businesses like salons, gyms and restaurants will have to wait to see how the first reopenings go.
Despite the May 1 date of a gradual economic reopening, K-12 school buildings in Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year, and graduations will be held as virtual commencement ceremonies.