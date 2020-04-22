Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 14,117 cases, 610 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to coronavirus and plans to reopen Ohio’s economy.

As of Wednesday, a total of 14,117 cases are reported, leading to 2,882 hospitalizations and 610 deaths. A total of 880 of those hospitalized needed intensive care.

Tuesday, DeWine announced the formation of a testing ‘strike team’ headed by two former Ohio governors to oversee testing in the state.

Dr. Amy Acton Tuesday discussed a 5-part plan for living with coronavirus over the next 18 months.

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Acton.