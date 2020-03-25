Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton plan 2pm briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will hold their daily briefing Tuesday around 2 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch live right here.

According to ODH, as of Tuesday, 564 people have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died, 145 are hospitalized.

ODH says deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga(2), Erie, Franklin (2), Gallia, Lucas and Stark Counties.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data is only a snapshot of what’s really going on, since there is a shortage of testing supplies and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. The actual number of cases in Ohio is believed to be much higher.

Early Wednesday morning, it was announced that a deal was reached for a $2 trillion virus relief bill in Congress.

Tuesday, DeWine addressed the state of Ohio’s economy.

“Every single day I think about those of you who are unemployed. I think about the small businesses. I know that each day that goes by that you don’t have income is very, very tough. And I fully understand that,” DeWine said.

DeWine says that in order to get the economy back in order, we need to flatten the curve and make sure people are no longer scared.

Sunday, Dr. Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.