Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 88 cases of COVID-19 confirmed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Dept. of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are giving an update on the status of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio and the state’s response.

The Ohio Department of Heal confirmed 88 cases have now been reported in Ohio. ODH says 26 people have been hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in the following 19 counties:

Ashland (1)

Belmont (2)

Butler (8)

Coshocton (2)

Cuyahoga (38)

Darke (1)

Delaware (1)

Franklin (7)

Geauga (1)

Huron (1)

Lake (2)

Lorain (6)

Lucas (1)

Mahoning (3)

Medina (4)

Stark (3)

Summit (4)

Trumbull (2)

Tuscarawas (1)

During the governor’s press conference, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine discussed things parents can do with their children. She also encouraged parents to read to their children and make use of the state’s Imagination Library.

@FranDeWine is also bringing up a good point for people in nursing homes with no visitors. Use technology to skype or video call them to make them feel like people are thinking of them. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 18, 2020

Wednesday morning, Franklin County Public Health confirmed a 2 year old has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Ohio State University announced two members of the university community tested postive after domestic travel in unrelated cases

Late Monday night, ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered polls closed as part of a health emergency, effectively postponing in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary election.

The governor pushed the primary election back to June 2nd in order to protect the senior citizens which experts describe as the most vulnerable.

Monday, the governor updated his emergency order, changing mass gatherings from 100 to 50 people to comply with the CDC recommendation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Wednesday from 7-8 PM — Get answers to your questions: Watch ‘Coronavirus in Ohio’