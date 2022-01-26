COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 26 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,540,864 +20,752 Hospitalizations 106,170 +546 ICU admissions 12,602 +40 Deaths* 32,489 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 20,300.

The department reported 7,446 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,150,753 which is 61.17% of the state’s population. And 11,702 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 4,996 20.5% 15.8% In ICU 993 23.08% 17.27% On ventilator 665 13.23% 60.82%

More than 79,000 COVID-19 cases in people under the age of 18 have been reported this month in Ohio. OSHA officially ended its required COVID vaccinations or weekly tests for large employers. Early studies indicate omicron may have a shorter incubation period than prior coronavirus variants.