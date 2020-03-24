Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton to hold afternoon briefing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will hold their daily briefing Tuesday around 2 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the ODH, as of Monday, 442 people have tested positive for the virus. There are six deaths, 104 are hospitalized.

ODH says the deaths were in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin (2), Lucas and Stark Counties.

Dr. Amy Acton says the testing data does not tell the full story, since there is a shortage of tests and those available are being conserved for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers.

During Monday’s briefing, DeWine gave more specifics on the state’s pandemic daycare order and ordered a hiring freeze and budget cuts for state government. Dr. Acton addressed the state’s anticipated shortage of personal protective equipment.

"We have to do everything in our power to get people to stay home," said Dr. Acton. She called the stay at home order "crucial" for the next couple of weeks. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 23, 2020

Sunday, Dr. Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.