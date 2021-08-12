Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: New cases remain over 3,200

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Thursday, August 12, a total of 1,152,590 (+3,272) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 63,011 (+130) hospitalizations and 8,582 (+13) ICU admissions.

The last time new cases reached 3,393 was on February 6, 2021.

On Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 5,873,834 people — or 50.25% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 10,211 over the previous day.

ODH reported 24 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,580. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

During a news conference Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio is currently split between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and he encouraged all Ohioans to get on board with the CDC’s recommendation to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“The most effective tool we have today is the vaccine,” DeWine said. “People who are not vaccinated are not safe. I want to make sure everyone has the facts.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Dr. Vanderhoff press conference

Biden remarks on the impact his Build Back Better plan will have on prescription drugs

Ohio lawmakers urge schools to retire Native American mascots

More News