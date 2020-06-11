1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 40,004 cases, 2,490 deaths

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted held a news conference Thursday to talk about the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  

As of Thursday, a total of 40,004 (+429) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,490 (+33) deaths and 6,753 (+60) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,732 (+18) were ICU admissions.

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that due to the expanded amount of testing, anyone in the state of Ohio who wants to get tested, will be able to do so.

Testing sites will be available throughout the state, according to DeWine. To find location, go to coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

