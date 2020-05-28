Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 33,915 cases, 2,098 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted will give an update Thursday afternoon at 2 pm on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday, there are 33,915 cases(+476) and 2,098 deaths (+54) reported. 5,811 hospitalizations and 1,516 ICU admissions have been reported to date in Ohio.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

In Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference, the governor discussed hot spots in Ohio’s nursing homes. He asked his team to work with the Ohio National Guard, local health departments and hospitals to come up with a plan to help.

The governor said that plan will start this week, and includes congregate care unified response teams. These teams will begin testing in nursing homes this week. All staff will be tested. Residents will be tested based on assessment.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar offices reopened Monday. The BMV says there is no need to rush in. Many services can be performed online. Due to Ohio’s continued state of emergency declaration, expired licenses and ID cards are still valid, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said last week at a press briefing.

Gyms reopened Tuesday, with guidelines in place.

On Friday, DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed three orders, including guidance on reopening gyms, guidance on conducting sports, and the use of schools for use as day camps.

Child care providers and day camps are allowed to reopen on May 31.